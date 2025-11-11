Punjab on Red Alert After Tragic Blast Near Red Fort

A red alert has been issued in Punjab following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. The blast claimed nine lives, leaving numerous others injured, prompting heightened security across the state.

Punjab police have intensified checks of vehicles and suspicious individuals at sensitive locations, responding swiftly to the capital's tragedy. The spokesperson confirmed that senior officers were instructed to remain vigilant.

Punjab's political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed shock and condemnation, urging an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident. The collective call to action underscores the nation's resolve against acts of terror.

