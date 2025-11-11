Punjab on Red Alert After Tragic Blast Near Red Fort
A red alert was issued across Punjab following a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed nine lives and injured several others. Punjab police intensified security measures, including vehicle checks. Political leaders condemned the incident, demanding a high-level probe and justice for the victims.
- Country:
- India
A red alert has been issued in Punjab following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. The blast claimed nine lives, leaving numerous others injured, prompting heightened security across the state.
Punjab police have intensified checks of vehicles and suspicious individuals at sensitive locations, responding swiftly to the capital's tragedy. The spokesperson confirmed that senior officers were instructed to remain vigilant.
Punjab's political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed shock and condemnation, urging an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident. The collective call to action underscores the nation's resolve against acts of terror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigations Unfold Amidst Uncertainty
Red Fort Tragedy: Car Explosion Sparks Urgent Investigation
Tragic Demise of Young Model in Bhopal: Investigation Underway