Shocking Attack on Iran Girls' School Sparks U.N. Calls for Investigation

The U.N. human rights office is urging an investigation into a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran, calling it horrific. The High Commissioner demands a prompt and thorough investigation, while the U.S. and Israel deny deliberately targeting the school. Iran calls the attack unjustifiable and criminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. human rights office has called for an urgent investigation into a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran. The High Commissioner is demanding a thorough inquiry, though the perpetrators remain unidentified.

During a Geneva press briefing, U.N. spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani described the images circulating online as capturing the conflict's essence, including its senselessness and cruelty. The attack coincided with the first day of U.S. and Israeli military actions against the country, but both nations deny deliberately targeting the school.

Iran's ambassador in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, criticized the attack as unjustifiable in a March 1 letter. The incident resulted in the deaths of 150 students, with Turk's office unable to confirm whether it qualifies as a war crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

