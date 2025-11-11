Deadly Red Fort Blast: Nine Killed in High-Intensity Explosion
A devastating explosion near Red Fort metro station resulted in nine deaths and injured 20 people. The incident involved a slow-moving car and led to widespread chaos and damage. Authorities are investigating all possibilities, including a potential suicide bomb attack.
A devastating high-intensity explosion rocked the vicinity near Red Fort metro station, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 more, as confirmed by local officials on Monday evening. The blast resulted in the destruction of several vehicles, causing panic and chaos among bystanders.
The explosion involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal, with three occupants inside. Despite extensive damage, no pellets or puncture marks were found on victims, leaving police to explore multiple angles, including the possibility of a suicide bomber. An immediate shutdown was enacted, with a high alert declared across the capital.
The Delhi Police, alongside other investigative agencies, promptly commenced an investigation. Nearby areas, including Chandni Chowk, witnessed upheaval, leading to market closures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation, urging thorough investigations to uncover those responsible. Emerging links to discovered ammonium nitrate in Faridabad are currently under scrutiny.
