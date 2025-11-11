Heightened Security Measures After Red Fort Blast

In the aftermath of a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Uttarakhand has implemented comprehensive security measures. On the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state's Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, has initiated rigorous checks at crucial sites.

Seth's directives mobilize intensive inspections at international and interstate borders, sensitive locations, and crowded areas. Enhanced patrols and investigations aim to deter any suspicious activity, while social media platforms are being monitored continuously. Specialized units like Cheetah mobile units, bomb disposal squads, and patrol cars are on high alert across all districts.

In Dehradun, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh has overseen the security operations personally. As a precaution, citizens have been advised to disregard rumors and report any suspicious occurrences immediately. The state's police headquarters are closely monitoring the situation round-the-clock from a dedicated control room.

(With inputs from agencies.)