Post-Apartheid Justice Derailed: The Delayed Pursuit

An inquiry into alleged governmental interference with investigations into apartheid-era crimes in South Africa was postponed on its first scheduled day due to objections surrounding one of the inquiry's lawyers. Judge Sisi Khampepe mandated the continuation of the proceedings in late November.

This inquiry, ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, came after decades of advocacy by victims' families alleging that post-apartheid administrations failed to hold perpetrators accountable. The controversy now centers on Ishmael Semenya, the inquiry's chief evidence leader, who previously advised on a prosecuting policy deemed unconstitutional.

Historical cases of apartheid-era crimes, many dismissed or ignored, remain a contentious issue in South Africa. Despite efforts by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to bring justice through documentation and limited amnesty, numerous victims and their families demand further accountability.

