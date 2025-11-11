Left Menu

Post-Apartheid Justice Derailed: The Delayed Pursuit

An inquiry into possible government interference in apartheid-era crime investigations was postponed over objections to a key lawyer's involvement. This inquiry was ordered after families of victims pressured President Ramaphosa, highlighting longstanding grievances over unprosecuted apartheid-era abuses in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:53 IST
Post-Apartheid Justice Derailed: The Delayed Pursuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

An inquiry into alleged governmental interference with investigations into apartheid-era crimes in South Africa was postponed on its first scheduled day due to objections surrounding one of the inquiry's lawyers. Judge Sisi Khampepe mandated the continuation of the proceedings in late November.

This inquiry, ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, came after decades of advocacy by victims' families alleging that post-apartheid administrations failed to hold perpetrators accountable. The controversy now centers on Ishmael Semenya, the inquiry's chief evidence leader, who previously advised on a prosecuting policy deemed unconstitutional.

Historical cases of apartheid-era crimes, many dismissed or ignored, remain a contentious issue in South Africa. Despite efforts by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to bring justice through documentation and limited amnesty, numerous victims and their families demand further accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown

Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Sh...

 Global
2
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

 Global
3
Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

 Global
4
From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025