Longest Winter Session Set for Himachal Pradesh Assembly
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Winter session, the longest ever in Tapovan, Dharamsala, will take place from November 26 to December 5 with eight sittings. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized strict security measures and pass display for officials. This session adds to the 35 total sittings of the year.
The upcoming Winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be historic as it will be the longest ever held in Tapovan, Dharamsala. The session will run from November 26 to December 5 and include eight sittings, according to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.
This event marks the 10th session of the 14th Assembly and will see December 4 as a non-official member's working day, with November 29 and 30 observed as holidays. Last year, the session lasted seven days, making this one unprecedented in its duration.
In a meeting discussing preparations, Pathania emphasized that security will be tight, utilizing CCTV and drone cameras. Pass holders, including state government officials and Secretariat employees, must prominently display passes to minimize security checks.
