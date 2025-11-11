Uttarakhand High Court Moves Towards Reopening of Ramnagar Slaughterhouse

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant step toward the potential reopening of the Ramnagar slaughterhouse in Nainital. A division bench involving Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahara has directed the district magistrate to assess and act on the report submitted by the Ramnagar Municipal Corporation regarding the facility.

The move follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ramnagar resident Anas Qureshi, who argued that although the slaughterhouse met necessary standards, it was closed on the orders of the district magistrate. Qureshi emphasized that the closure has led to increased meat prices and dependency on external suppliers, affecting local consumers and traders.

The Ramnagar Municipality indicated that while the abattoir was operating within legal boundaries, it failed to meet Pollution Control Board criteria. The High Court's directive aims to address these concerns and potentially normalize meat supply and pricing in the region, enhancing consumer access to fresh meat.

