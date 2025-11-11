Sudhansh Pant Appointed to National Role in Ministry of Social Justice

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been transferred to take up a significant post as a secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He is expected to start his new duties in New Delhi on December 1, as per official orders from the Department of Personnel and Training.

This move follows the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet's approval of Pant's new appointment, succeeding Amit Yadav, who will retire at the end of November. Pant, an IAS officer since 1991, was serving as Rajasthan's chief secretary from December 2023, with his retirement planned for February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)