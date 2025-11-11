Supreme Court Reviews Anti-Conversion Laws Amidst Activist Concerns

The Supreme Court has decided not to prioritize urgent hearings for pleas challenging anti-conversion laws in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai plans to reconsider the urgency of these petitions in December, delaying earlier requests for rapid intervention.

A lawyer representing the petitioners expressed the need for immediate action, but the Chief Justice, approaching his retirement, insisted on adhering to procedural timelines. Initial responses from various states are expected, as notices were issued to assess their positions regarding the controversial laws before a full hearing scheduled after a comprehensive review period.

The petitions in question challenge the constitutional basis of laws believed to infringe on personal liberties and religious freedoms as outlined in Articles 21 and 25. Activist NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, accused by the Centre of political manipulation, has been vocal against these laws, emphasizing their potential to restrict individual freedoms in cases of interfaith marriages and conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)