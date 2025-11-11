Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Anti-Conversion Laws Amidst Activist Concerns

The Supreme Court declined urgent hearings on laws aimed at regulating religious conversions, impacting states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The bench, which aims to review these by December, faces activist challenges arguing the laws violate constitutional rights. The matter highlights states' controversial stances on interfaith conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:23 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Anti-Conversion Laws Amidst Activist Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided not to prioritize urgent hearings for pleas challenging anti-conversion laws in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai plans to reconsider the urgency of these petitions in December, delaying earlier requests for rapid intervention.

A lawyer representing the petitioners expressed the need for immediate action, but the Chief Justice, approaching his retirement, insisted on adhering to procedural timelines. Initial responses from various states are expected, as notices were issued to assess their positions regarding the controversial laws before a full hearing scheduled after a comprehensive review period.

The petitions in question challenge the constitutional basis of laws believed to infringe on personal liberties and religious freedoms as outlined in Articles 21 and 25. Activist NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, accused by the Centre of political manipulation, has been vocal against these laws, emphasizing their potential to restrict individual freedoms in cases of interfaith marriages and conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India
2
Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

 India
3
Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

 India
4
Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth Potential

Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025