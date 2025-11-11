China's Market Access Expansion: New Opportunities for US Firms
China is set to expand market access in the service sector, offering new investment opportunities for companies, including those from the United States, as announced by senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang.
In a bid to stimulate economic growth, China is planning to extend market access in its service sector, a move anticipated to attract greater foreign investment.
Senior trade negotiator Li Chenggang emphasized that this initiative will offer promising opportunities for American businesses among others, according to a recent statement by China's Ministry of Commerce.
The expansion aims to bolster international trade relations and open doors for further economic collaboration, enhancing the global market presence of foreign enterprises in China.
