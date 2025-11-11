Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

Authorities have intensified their investigation into the devastating car explosion near Red Fort as they took the mother of suspected driver, Dr Umar Nabi, for a DNA test on Tuesday. The test aimed to identify victims by matching DNA with remains found at the blast scene in Pulwama district.

The incident, which involved a Hyundai i20, left a tragic toll of 12 fatalities near the Red Fort Metro Station parking area. Dr Umar Nabi, allegedly behind the wheel during the blast, hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

In a significant development, three individuals associated with the sale and purchase of the involved vehicle have been detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing as officials seek further clarity on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)