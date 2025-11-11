Left Menu

Terror Strikes Near Red Fort: Explosion Leaves 12 Dead

A bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi has claimed 12 lives, prompting an FIR under the Unlawful Activities Act. The explosion damaged property and triggered a city-wide high alert, with heightened vigilance at key public locations.

A bomb explosion near Red Fort in Delhi has resulted in the tragic loss of 12 lives, according to police officials. The incident, which took place near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station, has prompted a significant response from law enforcement.

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking sections related to terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The FIR cites sections for both the conspiracy and execution of a terror act, alongside additional charges under the Explosive Substances Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and other offenses.

Following the blast, the national capital has been placed on high alert, with police conducting raids and maintaining strict surveillance at transportation hubs such as airports, railway stations, and bus terminals. The explosion, described in the FIR as 'a bomb blast,' also resulted in damage to a Delhi Police chowki wall, underscoring the intensity of the attack.

