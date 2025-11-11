Liberian National Nabbed in Major Drug Bust
A Liberian national was arrested in connection with the sale of MDMA, a banned narcotic, worth Rs 1.07 crore. The arrest was made after police received a tip-off about the illicit activities. Following a search, 537 grams of MDMA crystals were seized, and the suspect was taken into custody.
A Liberian national has been apprehended in a significant drug bust involving MDMA, announced by the police on Tuesday.
Following a confidential tip-off, Avalahalli police uncovered the suspect's involvement in selling MDMA near Kammasandra Circle, leading to his arrest on November 7.
In a statement, law enforcement revealed the seizure of 537 grams of MDMA crystals, valued at Rs 1.07 crore. The accused, who confessed to purchasing the drug at a lower price for resale, is now in judicial custody.
