Liberian National Nabbed in Major Drug Bust

A Liberian national has been apprehended in a significant drug bust involving MDMA, announced by the police on Tuesday.

Following a confidential tip-off, Avalahalli police uncovered the suspect's involvement in selling MDMA near Kammasandra Circle, leading to his arrest on November 7.

In a statement, law enforcement revealed the seizure of 537 grams of MDMA crystals, valued at Rs 1.07 crore. The accused, who confessed to purchasing the drug at a lower price for resale, is now in judicial custody.