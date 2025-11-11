Left Menu

Liberian National Nabbed in Major Drug Bust

A Liberian national was arrested in connection with the sale of MDMA, a banned narcotic, worth Rs 1.07 crore. The arrest was made after police received a tip-off about the illicit activities. Following a search, 537 grams of MDMA crystals were seized, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:21 IST
Liberian National Nabbed in Major Drug Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian national has been apprehended in a significant drug bust involving MDMA, announced by the police on Tuesday.

Following a confidential tip-off, Avalahalli police uncovered the suspect's involvement in selling MDMA near Kammasandra Circle, leading to his arrest on November 7.

In a statement, law enforcement revealed the seizure of 537 grams of MDMA crystals, valued at Rs 1.07 crore. The accused, who confessed to purchasing the drug at a lower price for resale, is now in judicial custody.

TRENDING

1
Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

 India
2
Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

 Global
3
Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

 India
4
Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025