Left Menu

Intensified Battle in Pokrovsk: A Struggle to Encircle

The town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine remains a critical point of conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops. With around 300 Russian soldiers reportedly in the area, Moscow is using foggy conditions to reinforce its presence. Fierce battles continue as Russia aims to encircle the strategic town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:21 IST
Intensified Battle in Pokrovsk: A Struggle to Encircle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid a dense fog, Russia has intensified its military efforts to reinforce its presence in the embattled town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's military reports, around 300 Russian soldiers are currently in the area.

The Ukrainian 7th paratrooper corps, via a Facebook statement, highlighted that Russia's goal remains unchanged: to reach Pokrovsk's northern borders and ultimately encircle the town.

Once a significant Ukrainian road and rail hub, Pokrovsk is now a battleground with relentless fighting as Moscow persists in its slow advance. The town's strategic importance escalates the intensity of the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

 India
2
Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

 Global
3
Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

 India
4
Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

Fatal Dispute: Tragedy in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025