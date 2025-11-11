Intensified Battle in Pokrovsk: A Struggle to Encircle
The town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine remains a critical point of conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops. With around 300 Russian soldiers reportedly in the area, Moscow is using foggy conditions to reinforce its presence. Fierce battles continue as Russia aims to encircle the strategic town.
Amid a dense fog, Russia has intensified its military efforts to reinforce its presence in the embattled town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's military reports, around 300 Russian soldiers are currently in the area.
The Ukrainian 7th paratrooper corps, via a Facebook statement, highlighted that Russia's goal remains unchanged: to reach Pokrovsk's northern borders and ultimately encircle the town.
Once a significant Ukrainian road and rail hub, Pokrovsk is now a battleground with relentless fighting as Moscow persists in its slow advance. The town's strategic importance escalates the intensity of the conflict.
