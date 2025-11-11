Left Menu

Turkey and Egypt Forge Path for Gaza's Future

Turkey and Egypt's foreign ministers will meet in Ankara to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction efforts post-conflict. Turkey, a key mediator, criticizes Israel's actions, while Israel opposes Turkey's involvement in Gaza. The talks will also launch a Turkey-Egypt planning group for future high-level meetings.

Turkey and Egypt's foreign ministers are set to meet in Ankara to address the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and explore international steps for post-conflict reconstruction efforts. The discussions reflect Ankara's growing role as a significant mediator despite its strong criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will engage with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty to discuss the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire conditions. Fidan plans to emphasize that, contrary to Israeli violations, Palestinian forces are complying with the truce. He aims to push for international support to rebuild Gaza, with Turkey offering to assist in these endeavors.

Accusations of ceasefire breaches persist between Israel and Hamas, complicating the rebuilding efforts. Turkey aspires to contribute to monitoring the agreement via an international stabilization force, proposed for U.N. Security Council approval, but Israel opposes Turkish involvement. The bilateral talks will also see the inaugural session of the Turkey-Egypt Joint Planning Group preparing for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

