Locker Crackdown: Unveiling Secrets of Kashmir's Medical Institutions

Authorities in Kashmir are enforcing a locker identification directive at Government Medical College and SMHS hospital following the discovery of weapons in a doctor's locker. Staff must label lockers with their details by November 14. Unidentified lockers will be seized, ensuring security amid an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kashmir's Government Medical College and SMHS hospital have instituted a stringent locker identification policy effective immediately, following recent unsettling discoveries. The administrator of Srinagar's associated hospitals issued a directive requiring staff and students to personally label their lockers with names, designations, and codes by November 14.

This unprecedented move stems from a disturbing incident where arms and ammunition were found in a doctor's locker at GMC Anantnag on November 8. Authorities emphasize that any unidentified lockers after the deadline will be confiscated, aiming to eliminate unnecessary storage that clogs hospital corridors.

In an ongoing investigation, Adil Ahmed, a doctor from Anantnag district, was arrested for allegedly promoting a banned terror outfit. The recent implementation seeks to bolster security, ensuring that medical institutions remain free from any unsettling activities.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

