Locker Crackdown: Unveiling Secrets of Kashmir's Medical Institutions

Kashmir's Government Medical College and SMHS hospital have instituted a stringent locker identification policy effective immediately, following recent unsettling discoveries. The administrator of Srinagar's associated hospitals issued a directive requiring staff and students to personally label their lockers with names, designations, and codes by November 14.

This unprecedented move stems from a disturbing incident where arms and ammunition were found in a doctor's locker at GMC Anantnag on November 8. Authorities emphasize that any unidentified lockers after the deadline will be confiscated, aiming to eliminate unnecessary storage that clogs hospital corridors.

In an ongoing investigation, Adil Ahmed, a doctor from Anantnag district, was arrested for allegedly promoting a banned terror outfit. The recent implementation seeks to bolster security, ensuring that medical institutions remain free from any unsettling activities.