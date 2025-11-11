Rival Attack on Notorious Criminal Leaves Him Severed

A recently released criminal, known as Kulbir Bhagat alias Rinku, suffered severe injuries in an attack perpetrated by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Jammu.

The attack occurred during the night of November 10-11 in the Miran Sahib area. The perpetrators used sharp-edged weapons, resulting in the severance of Rinku's hand. He was promptly transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators, including a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, are examining evidence gathered from the scene. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by members of a rival group. Authorities have begun legal proceedings and are actively pursuing the offenders.