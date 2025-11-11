Left Menu

Rival Attack on Notorious Criminal Leaves Him Severed

A notorious criminal, recently released from prison, was attacked in Jammu. During the assault, his hand was severed, presumably by a rival group. The police are investigating while gathering evidence from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:32 IST
A recently released criminal, known as Kulbir Bhagat alias Rinku, suffered severe injuries in an attack perpetrated by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Jammu.

The attack occurred during the night of November 10-11 in the Miran Sahib area. The perpetrators used sharp-edged weapons, resulting in the severance of Rinku's hand. He was promptly transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators, including a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, are examining evidence gathered from the scene. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by members of a rival group. Authorities have begun legal proceedings and are actively pursuing the offenders.

