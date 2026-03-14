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Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed by Speeding Truck in Mandla

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district left a two-and-a-half-year-old girl dead after being struck by a speeding truck. Her mother witnessed the horrifying incident, gathering her daughter's remains from the road. The driver tried to escape but was apprehended by villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler Killed by Speeding Truck in Mandla
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In a devastating incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was fatally struck by a speeding truck, leaving her mother in utter shock and sorrow.

The accident took place on Friday at Bamhauri village, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, when Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was returning home with her children. Her daughter Aakriti was hit by the truck with such force that her remains were left scattered.

The driver, Panchulal Yadav, attempted to flee the scene but was pursued by local villagers. After a 7 km chase, they managed to capture him and turned him over to the authorities. The tragedy has left a profound impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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