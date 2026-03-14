Escalation in the Middle East: A New Phase of Conflict Unfolds

In a significant escalation of tensions, President Donald Trump announced that US forces obliterated key targets on Iran's Kharg Island, a major oil export terminal.

As a response, Iran's military has threatened retaliation against US-linked oil facilities. The region remains on high alert, with Iran intensifying its missile attacks on Israel and Gulf states.

The US embassy in Baghdad remains under threat following a strike, and military reinforcements are being deployed as the conflict enters its third week.

(With inputs from agencies.)