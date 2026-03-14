South Korea says North Korea fired unidentified projectile toward sea, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:32 IST
South Korea says North Korea fired unidentified projectile toward sea, reports AP.
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