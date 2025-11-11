Tragic Stone Quarry Clash in Jharkhand: One Dead, Six Injured

A violent clash in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left a 55-year-old man dead and six people injured, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The altercation took place in Dalia village and involved staff from a local stone quarry and villagers. Suresh Verma, a quarry employee, was killed in the confrontation.

Police revealed that the stone quarry, legally registered, had been the center of conflict between the groups. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident.