Tragic Stone Quarry Clash in Jharkhand: One Dead, Six Injured
A violent confrontation at a stone quarry in Jharkhand's Giridih district resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man, Suresh Verma, and injuries to six others. The clash involved quarry staff and villagers, and was reportedly fueled by a dispute over control of the quarry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent clash in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left a 55-year-old man dead and six people injured, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The altercation took place in Dalia village and involved staff from a local stone quarry and villagers. Suresh Verma, a quarry employee, was killed in the confrontation.
Police revealed that the stone quarry, legally registered, had been the center of conflict between the groups. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have not yet made any arrests in connection with the incident.
Advertisement