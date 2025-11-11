Partha Chatterjee Released on Bail Amid School Jobs Scam Turmoil
Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, embroiled in the cash-for-school jobs scam, secured bail after more than three years in custody. This followed the court's examination of key witnesses. Alleged corruption involved thousands of improper appointments and significant financial irregularities, prompting ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was granted bail Tuesday after over three years in connection with the cash-for-school jobs scam. Chatterjee, accused of involvement in large-scale recruitment irregularities, was initially arrested in July 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate.
The CBI's investigation revealed alleged corruption in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff, oversaw by Chatterjee's ministry. His bail was finalized after the testimony of key witnesses in a special CBI court, reigniting scrutiny over the Trinamool Congress and its leadership.
Chatterjee's release came amid persistent allegations that the scam was an institutional crime, affecting thousands of school appointments. The Supreme Court had previously annulled a tainted recruitment panel, ordering fresh selections. Many affected await resolution as the SSC continues its rectification process.
