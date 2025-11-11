Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Deadly Court Bombing

A suicide bomb attack outside a court in Islamabad resulted in at least 12 deaths and 27 injuries. The blast occurred during a crowded lunchtime, close to a police vehicle. Another attack happened in South Waziristan, where militants stormed a military school. Investigations are ongoing without any claims of responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Deadly Court Bombing

A devastating suicide bombing outside a court building in Islamabad resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and the injuring of 27 more, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The grim attack took place just hours after another suicide bombing targeted a military school in Pakistan's northwest.

The attacker triggered the explosion near the entrance of Islamabad's lower courts around lunchtime, a time when the area typically bustles with people. Harrowing images surfaced on local media, depicting victims stained with blood near a burning vehicle, while the site was swiftly cordoned off by police.

Minister Naqvi revealed that the bomber loitered for 10-15 minutes before detonating the device near a police vehicle. Meanwhile, in South Waziristan, three were killed in a separate assault. The authorities have launched a multi-faceted investigation, working to uncover the identities and motives behind these brutal acts.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025