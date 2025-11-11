Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Deadly Court Bombing

A devastating suicide bombing outside a court building in Islamabad resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and the injuring of 27 more, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The grim attack took place just hours after another suicide bombing targeted a military school in Pakistan's northwest.

The attacker triggered the explosion near the entrance of Islamabad's lower courts around lunchtime, a time when the area typically bustles with people. Harrowing images surfaced on local media, depicting victims stained with blood near a burning vehicle, while the site was swiftly cordoned off by police.

Minister Naqvi revealed that the bomber loitered for 10-15 minutes before detonating the device near a police vehicle. Meanwhile, in South Waziristan, three were killed in a separate assault. The authorities have launched a multi-faceted investigation, working to uncover the identities and motives behind these brutal acts.