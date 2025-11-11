Asylum Seekers Remain Amidst Legal Battle and Protests

A British local authority's attempt to evict asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping was thwarted, following legal dismissal on Tuesday. The injunction was sought by Epping Forest District Council after a resident's sexual assault charges sparked anti-immigration protests.

The council argued that the hotel's owner lacked the necessary planning permission for housing asylum seekers. However, the Home Office opposed the injunction, citing significant impacts on the government's duty to provide necessary accommodation.

Despite acknowledging planning breaches, Judge Tim Mould emphasized the pressing need for contingency asylum accommodations. Protests, some violent, continue as immigration concerns intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)