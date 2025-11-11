Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Migrant Boat Disaster

The death toll has risen to 26 following the capsizing of a boat carrying Rohingya migrants from Myanmar near Thailand and Malaysia. The incident highlights ongoing regional issues, including the safety of maritime refugee journeys and deteriorating conditions in refugee camps prompting dangerous escapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:28 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Migrant Boat Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tragic capsizing of a boat carrying Rohingya migrants from Myanmar resulted in a death toll of 26 as of Tuesday, with bodies recovered by rescuers in Thailand and Malaysia. The incident underscores the ongoing plight of Rohingya refugees attempting perilous sea crossings to escape dire conditions.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported the discovery of another survivor and eight more bodies off northern Langkawi island. Meanwhile, the Romsai Rescue Foundation in Thailand's Satun province found additional bodies in Thai waters. Documents found with some of the deceased confirmed their identities as Rohingya refugees.

The UN refugee agency and International Organisation for Migration expressed concern, calling for enhanced regional cooperation in search-and-rescue operations to prevent such tragedies. Factors like worsening conditions in refugee camps and conflict in Myanmar are driving increased risky maritime journeys by Rohingya refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

Northeast Railway Heightens Security Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

 India
3
Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

Green Tribunal Mandates Action on Meerut's Ailing Water Bodies

 India
4
Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Neutralized

Security Forces Achieve Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Ne...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025