Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Migrant Boat Disaster

The tragic capsizing of a boat carrying Rohingya migrants from Myanmar resulted in a death toll of 26 as of Tuesday, with bodies recovered by rescuers in Thailand and Malaysia. The incident underscores the ongoing plight of Rohingya refugees attempting perilous sea crossings to escape dire conditions.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported the discovery of another survivor and eight more bodies off northern Langkawi island. Meanwhile, the Romsai Rescue Foundation in Thailand's Satun province found additional bodies in Thai waters. Documents found with some of the deceased confirmed their identities as Rohingya refugees.

The UN refugee agency and International Organisation for Migration expressed concern, calling for enhanced regional cooperation in search-and-rescue operations to prevent such tragedies. Factors like worsening conditions in refugee camps and conflict in Myanmar are driving increased risky maritime journeys by Rohingya refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)