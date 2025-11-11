Western Cape Celebrates Global Triumphs in Tourism and Wine Excellence

The Western Cape Government has lauded the province’s outstanding achievers in global tourism and wine, following a string of international awards that reaffirm the region’s world-class reputation for sustainable tourism, cultural inclusivity, and viticulture excellence.

According to the provincial statement, local innovators and hospitality leaders have brought home prestigious honours from the 2025 World Travel Awards and other international platforms. These accolades, the government said, not only highlight the Western Cape’s exceptional tourism offerings but also demonstrate the region’s dedication to responsible, community-driven growth.

Township and Village Initiative: A Model of Inclusive Tourism

Among the celebrated recipients is the Township and Village (T&V) initiative in Stellenbosch, which received a silver award in the Peace, Understanding and Inclusion category. Founded in 2018 with backing from the Stellenbosch Municipality, the initiative has since welcomed more than 2,500 visitors and empowered over 40 local tourism providers — from tour guides and artisans to home-based entrepreneurs.

T&V’s mission goes beyond tourism; it aims to promote dignity, inclusivity, and shared prosperity within historically marginalised communities. Its recognition underscores the global appreciation for grassroots tourism models that blend cultural exchange with community upliftment.

Earlier this year, the initiative also participated in the Sustainable Tourism Enterprise Partnership pilot project, funded by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT), which seeks to support enterprises committed to ethical, sustainable tourism.

Khwa ttu San Heritage Centre: Preserving Culture, Creating Opportunity

Another major highlight was the Khwa ttu San Heritage Centre, which earned a gold award in the Increasing Local Sourcing and Creating Shared Value category. Nestled along the West Coast, Khwa ttu is both a cultural sanctuary and an educational hub celebrating the rich heritage of the San people.

In 2024 alone, the centre partnered with 44 local producers and generated over 4,500 employment days, contributing to local economic empowerment while promoting indigenous knowledge systems. The Western Cape Government hailed the centre’s efforts in balancing cultural preservation with economic advancement, noting its previous support through the Tourism Growth Fund.

Western Cape Vineyards Shine on the Global Stage

The province’s wine tourism industry also had reason to celebrate as four Western Cape wine estates were listed on the extended World’s 50 Best Vineyards list for 2025. These include:

Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (Stellenbosch)

Delaire Graff Estate (Stellenbosch)

La Motte Wine Estate (Franschhoek Valley)

Hamilton Russell Vineyards (Hemel-en-Aarde Valley)

These estates are internationally renowned for combining breathtaking scenery, exceptional wines, and authentic hospitality, offering visitors an immersive experience that connects the region’s natural beauty with its cultural and culinary heritage. Their inclusion on the list strengthens the Western Cape’s reputation as a premier destination for wine enthusiasts and eco-conscious travellers alike.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, praised the province’s collective achievements, stating that these honours reflect “the innovation, resilience, and dedication of our local communities and businesses.”

“These accolades underscore the Western Cape’s unwavering commitment to excellence in tourism and wine. They embody the spirit of inclusivity and sustainability that defines our approach to development,” Meyer said.

He added that the provincial government remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that balance economic opportunity with environmental responsibility, ensuring that tourism growth continues to benefit local communities.

Building a Global Reputation for Responsible Tourism

As the Western Cape continues to attract international acclaim, the government reaffirmed its vision of positioning the province as a global leader in responsible tourism and wine excellence. By fostering collaboration between local enterprises, municipalities, and provincial departments, the region aims to sustain its momentum toward inclusive, sustainable prosperity.

The government extended heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients, noting that their success serves as inspiration for others across South Africa’s tourism and agricultural sectors.