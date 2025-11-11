Unifying Vision: Charting India's Path to Viksit Bharat by 2047

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, underscored the importance of legislative accountability, regional collaboration, and inclusive development during the 22nd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III Conference held in Nagaland.

Harivansh praised the role of discussions embodying the spirit of parliamentary democracy, while acknowledging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer for their efforts in organizing the event. He emphasized that states should contribute to India's national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, tagging this vision as Viksit Bharat.

He supported annual legislative debates on growth policies and cited examples of sustainable development from northeastern states. The event also featured remarks from Nagaland Minister KG Kenye on India's economic vision, focusing on innovation, self-reliance, and regional trade opportunities, including the India-ASEAN partnership.