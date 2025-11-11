Call for NIA Probe: Unveiling the Parappana Agrahara Phone Mystery

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashoka, has called for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the inquiry involving a terror suspect allegedly using a mobile phone in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Expressing concerns over potential links between the suspect and a recent blast in Delhi that claimed 12 lives, Ashoka highlighted the need for a detailed investigation into the suspect's communications.

The BJP leader further alleged preferential treatment for inmates in the Bengaluru prison, spotlighting the broader issue of security lapses and the societal impact of 'high-tech terrorists'.