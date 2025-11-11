Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

The recent explosion near Red Fort has left a trail of devastation, impacting families far from the blast site. The powerful blast not only shattered the calm in Delhi but also claimed the lives of everyday individuals, such as taxi drivers and shop owners, who had migrated to the capital seeking better opportunities.

Among the deceased was Dinesh Mishra from Shravasti, remembered for his dreams of a better life for his family. Similar stories of loss emerge from Meerut and Shamli, where grief has been compounded by disputes over the final rites of loved ones lost in the tragedy.

The explosion, which has taken twelve lives and injured many, is now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency as a potential act of terrorism. Security has been ramped up across Delhi and neighboring regions, as authorities work to prevent further incidents.