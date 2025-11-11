Kerala Lok Ayukta Act Book Launch: A Beacon for Legal Transparency

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the highly anticipated book 'Kerala Lok Ayukta Act and Rules' at a distinguished event on Tuesday. This publication, by the Kerala Lok Ayukta, aims to serve as a comprehensive guide to the Act.

The book includes the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, amendments, key judgments, and much more. Justice G Sasidharan, Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes and former Upa Lok Ayukta, was honored with the first copy by the Chief Minister.

During the event, Vijayan described the book as a model of transparency and education for the public. Attendees included legal experts and dignitaries, highlighting the publication's significance in enhancing awareness about the Lok Ayukta's powers and procedures.

