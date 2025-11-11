Heist at the National Museum: Ancient Statues Stolen in Damascus
Six ancient statues were stolen from Damascus's National Museum. A thief managed to break a display case and remained inside until evening. Authorities have started an investigation to catch the culprits and recover the artefacts.
- Country:
- Syria
In a brazen act, six ancient statues were stolen from the National Museum in Damascus, a central institution for Syria's rich archaeological and artistic heritage. The theft occurred when an unidentified individual broke a glass display case and waited until evening to evade detection.
Osama Mohammad Khair Atkeh, head of internal security in Damascus, announced that an investigation has been launched. Police teams are actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible and reclaim the valuable artefacts. The incident has triggered a wave of inquiries among museum security personnel and officials.
Established in 1919, the National Museum of Damascus had previously closed in 2012 due to the civil war and reopened fully in January 2025 after significant political changes in the country.
