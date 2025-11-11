Left Menu

Governor Removes Vice Chancellor Over Alleged Misuse of Funds

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has removed Professor Ramesh Chandra from his position as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University. This decision was made due to findings of financial mismanagement and rule violations. Chandra was given an opportunity to respond, but the decision was upheld after review.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has relieved Professor Ramesh Chandra from his duties as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur. The official announcement was released on Tuesday from Raj Bhavan.

The governor, acting as Chancellor, made this decision with state government consultation, citing Chandra's misuse of university resources, irregular financial practices, and violation of administrative protocols as primary reasons for the dismissal.

The statement highlighted that Professor Chandra failed to comply with the University Act and acted arbitrarily, leading to significant financial losses. Despite being given a chance for a personal hearing and offering a written defense, the evidence led to his immediate removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

