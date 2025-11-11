Governor Removes Vice Chancellor Over Alleged Misuse of Funds

In a decisive move, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has relieved Professor Ramesh Chandra from his duties as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur. The official announcement was released on Tuesday from Raj Bhavan.

The governor, acting as Chancellor, made this decision with state government consultation, citing Chandra's misuse of university resources, irregular financial practices, and violation of administrative protocols as primary reasons for the dismissal.

The statement highlighted that Professor Chandra failed to comply with the University Act and acted arbitrarily, leading to significant financial losses. Despite being given a chance for a personal hearing and offering a written defense, the evidence led to his immediate removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)