Global Outpouring After Tragic Delhi Explosion

World leaders, including those from the US, China, and Japan, expressed grief over a deadly explosion in Delhi. The attack killed at least 12, prompting global solidarity with India. Messages were shared via social media platforms, encouraging unity against terrorism and extending condolences to the affected families.

International leaders have collectively expressed their sorrow and solidarity following a devastating explosion in New Delhi that claimed at least 12 lives. Distinguished figures from the US, China, Japan, and Israel led the global outcry, sharing their condolences with the victims' families and hopes for a swift recovery for the injured.

The blast occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station, prompting immediate responses from countries worldwide. The US Department of State, through its Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, emphasized its continued monitoring of the situation and support for those affected.

In separate statements, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed similar sentiments, expressing deep sorrow and affirming their countries' solidarity with India in its fight against terror. Condemning the violence, leaders called for unity against terrorism, with Bangladesh's former Prime Minister citing international terrorist networks as a threat to regional peace.

