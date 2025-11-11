Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled: The Chilling Murder Case of Indore Businessman

The trial for the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has begun. The case involves his wife and alleged accomplices. Strong evidence backs the prosecution, with 90 witnesses expected. Raja disappeared in Meghalaya in May during a honeymoon trip, and his body was found on June 2.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The trial for the high-profile murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi commenced in Shillong, with explosive allegations against his wife and her alleged accomplices taking center stage.

The court proceedings began with the testimony of the complainant, Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased, as charges were formally unveiled against the five accused.

As the prosecution builds its case on substantial evidence, with nearly 90 witnesses at the ready, the courtroom anticipates intense sessions leading up to the next hearing on November 26.

