Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA Hans Raj Amidst Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A Chamba court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BJP legislator Hans Raj in a sexual exploitation case, ordering him to participate in the investigation.

Hans Raj, the elected Churah MLA, faced charges under the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit for sexual intercourse based on a false promise of marriage. Allegations date back to when the woman was a minor.

Defense counsel argues inconsistencies in the accuser's statements, labeling it as a politically motivated smear. Previous complaints in 2024 with different allegations ended with a police closure report. The case reignited when the accuser released a social media video accusing Hans Raj of threats and coercion. Associates were accused of kidnapping and intimidation after allegedly forcing a 'scripted' video confession.

