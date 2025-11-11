Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA Hans Raj Amidst Sexual Exploitation Allegations

BJP legislator Hans Raj was granted interim bail by a Chamba court in a sexual exploitation case. Accused of assaulting a minor, Raj claims political motivation behind charges. Allegations resurfaced with a social media video, sparking new accusations and arrests of his associates for intimidation and kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:13 IST
Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA Hans Raj Amidst Sexual Exploitation Allegations
Hans Raj
  • Country:
  • India

A Chamba court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BJP legislator Hans Raj in a sexual exploitation case, ordering him to participate in the investigation.

Hans Raj, the elected Churah MLA, faced charges under the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit for sexual intercourse based on a false promise of marriage. Allegations date back to when the woman was a minor.

Defense counsel argues inconsistencies in the accuser's statements, labeling it as a politically motivated smear. Previous complaints in 2024 with different allegations ended with a police closure report. The case reignited when the accuser released a social media video accusing Hans Raj of threats and coercion. Associates were accused of kidnapping and intimidation after allegedly forcing a 'scripted' video confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025