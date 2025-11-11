Widening Probe: Security Heightened Across Uttar Pradesh Post-Delhi Car Blast

In the aftermath of the catastrophic car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, at least 12 individuals have lost their lives, prompting security authorities to escalate investigations across Uttar Pradesh. Searches have been expanded to multiple districts such as Lucknow, Saharanpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

The ongoing probe witnessed the involvement of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) alongside local and central agencies, especially at the residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid in Lucknow. Meanwhile, suspicions surrounding the arrested Dr. Adil Ahmad are also in focus as scrutiny increases.

Security efforts are in full swing, with amplified checks and round-the-clock patrolling enforced in major metropolitan regions throughout the state, ensuring heightened vigilance until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)