Widening Probe: Security Heightened Across Uttar Pradesh Post-Delhi Car Blast
Security agencies have intensified their investigations across Uttar Pradesh following a deadly car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed at least 12 people. Authorities conducted searches in several districts, enhanced security checks, and scrutinized individuals linked with the accused. An extensive probe into key suspects, including Dr. Shaheen Shahid and Dr. Adil Ahmad, is underway.
In the aftermath of the catastrophic car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, at least 12 individuals have lost their lives, prompting security authorities to escalate investigations across Uttar Pradesh. Searches have been expanded to multiple districts such as Lucknow, Saharanpur, and Lakhimpur Kheri.
The ongoing probe witnessed the involvement of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) alongside local and central agencies, especially at the residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid in Lucknow. Meanwhile, suspicions surrounding the arrested Dr. Adil Ahmad are also in focus as scrutiny increases.
Security efforts are in full swing, with amplified checks and round-the-clock patrolling enforced in major metropolitan regions throughout the state, ensuring heightened vigilance until further notice.
