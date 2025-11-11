Daring Police Operation Foils Criminal Plot at Navsari Temple
Gujarat Police intercepted a criminal plot at a Navsari temple, arresting four armed criminals after a shootout. The State Monitoring Cell seized weapons and ammunition. The suspects, holding serious criminal records, were involved in planning a crime under Manish Kumavat's guidance. Minor injuries were reported, and further investigations continue.
In a decisive operation, Gujarat Police intercepted a criminal plot on Tuesday at a temple in Navsari district. Armed criminals were confronted and apprehended after a shootout, which resulted in one suspect sustaining injuries. The police confiscated three country-made pistols and 27 cartridges.
Acting on intelligence that history-sheeters from multiple states were plotting a crime in Bilimora town, personnel from the State Monitoring Cell swiftly intervened at the scene. The group, led by Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Panara, arrived at a temple where the suspects were outlining their plans.
Upon approaching the temple's parking lot, the suspects opened fire, prompting Inspector Panara to respond in self-defense. Subsequently, the culprits, including the gang leader Manish Kumavat, were overpowered and detained. Preliminary investigations revealed their involvement in serious offenses, including murder, narcotics, and weapon-related activities.
