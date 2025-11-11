Left Menu

Daring Police Operation Foils Criminal Plot at Navsari Temple

Gujarat Police intercepted a criminal plot at a Navsari temple, arresting four armed criminals after a shootout. The State Monitoring Cell seized weapons and ammunition. The suspects, holding serious criminal records, were involved in planning a crime under Manish Kumavat's guidance. Minor injuries were reported, and further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:42 IST
Daring Police Operation Foils Criminal Plot at Navsari Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, Gujarat Police intercepted a criminal plot on Tuesday at a temple in Navsari district. Armed criminals were confronted and apprehended after a shootout, which resulted in one suspect sustaining injuries. The police confiscated three country-made pistols and 27 cartridges.

Acting on intelligence that history-sheeters from multiple states were plotting a crime in Bilimora town, personnel from the State Monitoring Cell swiftly intervened at the scene. The group, led by Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Panara, arrived at a temple where the suspects were outlining their plans.

Upon approaching the temple's parking lot, the suspects opened fire, prompting Inspector Panara to respond in self-defense. Subsequently, the culprits, including the gang leader Manish Kumavat, were overpowered and detained. Preliminary investigations revealed their involvement in serious offenses, including murder, narcotics, and weapon-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

 Italy
2
Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

Maharashtra Crackdown: Stamp Duty Evasion in Rs 300 Crore Land Deal

 India
3
Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

 India
4
From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

From Guernsey to Glory: Alex Scott's Soccer Journey

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025