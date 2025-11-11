End of Hunger Strike by Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Case

A Ukrainian detainee, Serhii K., has concluded his hunger strike following commitments from Italian authorities to safeguard his rights, his attorney confirmed. The protest, initiated on October 31, was in response to inadequate prison conditions.

Italian officials have yet to issue a comment. Serhii K., who has diagnoses of pancreatitis and coeliac disease and adheres to a vegan diet, initially refused food due to inappropriate dietary accommodations while imprisoned.

He was arrested in August in Italy under a German warrant but refutes any involvement in the explosions that damaged Russian gas pipelines to Europe in 2022. No group has taken responsibility for the blasts, with both Russia and Western countries labeling it sabotage.

