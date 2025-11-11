Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Notorious Nithari Serial Killings
In a significant turn of events, the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings after years of legal battles, overturning previous death penalty verdicts. The case involved the discovery of multiple human remains in Noida, leading to high-profile trials and appeals.
In a major development in the notorious Nithari serial killings case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli. The announcement follows a long legal saga beginning in 2006, when human remains were discovered in a drain behind a Noida bungalow.
Initially, twenty-six human skulls and other skeletal fragments were found, sparking a complex investigation. Koli was previously sentenced to death for his role in the heinous crimes, which involved the murder and dismemberment of multiple victims, causing national outrage.
Over the years, the judiciary saw numerous trials, acquittals, and appeals, culminating in the Supreme Court's latest decision. The acquittal marks a significant chapter in India's criminal justice history, raising questions about legal processes and investigative adequacy.
