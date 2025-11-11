Escalating Tensions: Suicide Attack Sparks War Threats in Islamabad

A devastating suicide bombing rocked Islamabad on Tuesday, claiming 12 lives in a stark escalation of militant violence. Pakistan's defense minister declared the nation in a 'state of war' following the attack, marking Islamabad's first such civilian strike in a decade. The government has accused Afghanistan of being complicit, an allegation that Kabul denies.

In response to the attack, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned of potential retaliation, demanding Afghanistan take responsibility for militants. The bombing coincided with another attack at a school near the Afghan border, where attackers remain holed up, trapping 500 students and staff in a nearby area.

No group has claimed responsibility, though the Pakistani Taliban, who focus mostly on military targets, denied involvement. Pakistan accuses militants of being based in Afghanistan with Indian support, while Kabul refutes using its territory for such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)