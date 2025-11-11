Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Suicide Attack Sparks War Threats in Islamabad

A suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital resulted in 12 deaths, intensifying militant violence and bringing accusations against Afghanistan. Pakistan's government, asserting wartime status, threatens retaliation. No group claimed responsibility, but the incident follows a school attack. Security forces are actively responding to these escalating threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Suicide Attack Sparks War Threats in Islamabad

A devastating suicide bombing rocked Islamabad on Tuesday, claiming 12 lives in a stark escalation of militant violence. Pakistan's defense minister declared the nation in a 'state of war' following the attack, marking Islamabad's first such civilian strike in a decade. The government has accused Afghanistan of being complicit, an allegation that Kabul denies.

In response to the attack, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned of potential retaliation, demanding Afghanistan take responsibility for militants. The bombing coincided with another attack at a school near the Afghan border, where attackers remain holed up, trapping 500 students and staff in a nearby area.

No group has claimed responsibility, though the Pakistani Taliban, who focus mostly on military targets, denied involvement. Pakistan accuses militants of being based in Afghanistan with Indian support, while Kabul refutes using its territory for such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Celebrates Projected Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

BJP Celebrates Projected Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
2
China Urges Germany's Intervention in Nexperia Dispute Amid Supply Chain Crisis

China Urges Germany's Intervention in Nexperia Dispute Amid Supply Chain Cri...

 Global
3
NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State Terror Module

NIA Takes Charge of Red Fort Blast: Links to Pulwama Doctor and Inter-State ...

 India
4
Guwahati Makes Test Cricket Debut with Unusual Timings Adjusted for Winter

Guwahati Makes Test Cricket Debut with Unusual Timings Adjusted for Winter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025