Amit Shah Leads High-Level Security Review Meetings Following Delhi Car Blast

In the wake of a recent car explosion in the national capital, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah convened two high-level security review meetings on Sunday in New Delhi to assess the situation and direct an aggressive response. The meetings were held with senior officials from central security agencies and the Ministry of Home Affairs, as the government moves swiftly to bring those responsible to justice.

First High-Level Meeting: Inter-Agency Coordination

The initial meeting was attended by top officials including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. In a significant signal of the case's broader implications, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir joined the meeting via video conference, hinting at the possibility of interstate or even cross-border dimensions to the case.

The presence of the Jammu and Kashmir DGP points to a widening probe, as investigators consider whether there is any linkage to terror groups or operatives beyond Delhi’s jurisdiction.

Second Meeting: Forensics and Tactical Response

The second round of discussions included top officials from elite investigative and counterterrorism outfits: the National Security Guard (NSG), NIA, the Forensic Science Services (FSS), and the Chief Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Delhi. This stage of the review appeared focused on technical and forensic aspects of the investigation, suggesting that critical evidence from the blast site is now under detailed analysis.

According to sources, officials from these agencies briefed the Home Minister on initial findings from the site, including preliminary blast residue analysis, CCTV footage assessments, and possible modus operandi. The involvement of the NSG also suggests that high-explosive materials may have been used or suspected.

A Strong Message from the Union Home Minister

Following the meetings, Amit Shah issued a public statement through social media platform X, declaring:

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

The tone of the statement underscores the seriousness with which the Union Government is treating the incident. It also reflects a “zero-tolerance” policy toward acts that could destabilize security in the capital region.

Security Agencies on High Alert

Following these developments, all central and state security agencies have been placed on heightened alert, particularly in metro cities. Delhi Police is coordinating with the NIA and NSG for field-level investigations, while the Intelligence Bureau is reportedly scanning past alerts and local informant inputs to identify possible leads.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also believed to be evaluating whether the blast is an isolated act or part of a larger terror conspiracy. Surveillance and intelligence monitoring have reportedly intensified across sensitive locations in the capital and key transit points.

Public Reassurance and Appeal for Vigilance

While the government has not officially declared the blast as a terror act, the swift convening of multiple agencies and the high-level review meetings signal the seriousness of the situation. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities.

The incident is likely to influence upcoming security protocols in the capital, especially with the winter session of Parliament and multiple public events expected over the next few weeks.

With the Home Minister directly leading the response and coordination among India’s premier investigative and intelligence agencies, the message is clear: the perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly, and Delhi’s security architecture will be further reinforced to prevent any recurrence.