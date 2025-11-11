Left Menu

Honoring the Bench: A Felicitation for New Supreme Court Judges

The All India Senior Advocates Association honored newly-appointed Supreme Court judges, including Justices Aravind Kumar, Alok Aradhe, and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi. The event was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, and Members of Parliament P Wilson and Vivek Tankha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Senior Advocates Association held a ceremony to honor newly-appointed Supreme Court judges.

Justices Aravind Kumar, Alok Aradhe, and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi were the focus of the event, which highlighted their recent elevation.

Key figures like Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Attorney General R Venkataramani, along with Members of Parliament P Wilson and Vivek Tankha, lent their presence to the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

