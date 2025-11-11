Tragedy Strikes: Turkish Military Plane Crashes in Georgia
A Turkish C-130 military plane carrying at least 20 personnel crashed in Georgia. The cause and casualties remain unclear. The incident occurred after takeoff from Azerbaijan, with twisted metal debris scattered across the crash site. Turkish President Erdogan and Azerbaijan's President Aliyev have acknowledged the tragedy.
A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with at least 20 personnel onboard crashed in Georgia after departing from Azerbaijan, leaving authorities grappling to understand the cause and the extent of casualties. Initial images from the scene reveal extensive damage with twisted metal and rising smoke.
Video circulating online purportedly shows the aircraft spiraling and igniting into flames, although this has not been verified. President Erdogan of Turkey expressed his condolences during a speech in Ankara. The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed the presence of 20 Turkish personnel, yet details on possible Azeri passengers remain unconfirmed.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the incident following a discussion with Erdogan, stressing the significant loss of servicemen. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the C-130, extended sympathies and expressed commitment to supporting the investigation into the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
