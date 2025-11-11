Delhi Court Upholds Day-to-Day Trial in Lalu Prasad Yadav IRCTC Scam
A Delhi court denied Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea against the day-to-day trial in the IRCTC scam case. The trial involves charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and corruption. Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the court's authority to expedite trials and maintain schedule flexibility without being bound by the parties' requests.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has rejected a plea from former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi, who sought to halt the daily trial proceedings in the IRCTC scam case. The ruling came as the court had already framed charges against Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne reaffirmed the court's ability to manage trial schedules autonomously, highlighting the importance of addressing the case diligently considering the serious allegations involved. The court scheduled the prosecution's witness examination from October 27 to November 7 and postponed cross-examinations to November 17.
Judge Gogne cited directives from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, which stress the importance of expediting legal proceedings and conducting daily evidence recording. He expressed reluctance to adhere to the applicants' request for weekly hearings, underscoring the necessity of maintaining judicial efficiency.
ALSO READ
Ukraine Targets Energy Sector Corruption Amid EU Membership Push
Ukraine's Anti-Graft Bureau Targets High-Profile Corruption
Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000 Years in Prison in Massive Corruption Case
Crackdown on Corruption: Ukraine's $100 Million Energy Kickback Scandal
Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence in Corruption Scandal