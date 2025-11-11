Massive Drug Bust: 544 Kg of Opium Husk Seized in Rajasthan Operation

In a coordinated effort, Rajasthan's Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Jodhpur Police successfully intercepted a massive drug haul of 544 kilograms of opium husk. The operation unfolded following a tip-off about a large-scale drug transport in the vicinity, prompting police to track and eventually intercept a suspect vehicle.

The traffickers, in a stolen SUV, attempted to evade law enforcement by ramming their vehicle into pursuing police cars. Despite these aggressive efforts, the authorities managed to stop the vehicle, forcing it off the main road and into dense vegetation before it crashed into an electric pole.

Police apprehended one suspect, Gokal Ram, who had a history of illicit activities spanning 15 years, including liquor smuggling. The second suspect managed to escape. The seized vehicle was equipped with multiple fake number plates to dodge detection. This operation reveals the lengths to which traffickers go to elude capture and continue their illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)