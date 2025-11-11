Left Menu

Railway Engineers Seek Pre-Arrest Bail in Fatal Mumbra Accident Case

Two railway engineers have sought pre-arrest bail in connection with the Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives. They face charges of culpable homicide, but their defense argues overcrowding, not engineering faults, led to the tragedy. The court will decide on bail soon.

Thane | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:08 IST
Railway Engineers Seek Pre-Arrest Bail in Fatal Mumbra Accident Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a Thane district court, arguments concluded on the pre-arrest bail plea of two railway engineers involved in the tragic Mumbra train accident this June. The incident, which resulted in five fatalities, has led to charges of culpable homicide against the engineers.

Presiding Judge G T Pawar reviewed submissions from both the defence and the prosecution. The investigating officer, ACP Sudhakar Shirsat, cited potential negligence in track maintenance as the cause, while the defense contended overcrowding was to blame.

Defense attorneys presented evidence such as CCTV footage, asserting that more than 200 trains passed safely post-incident, challenging claims of an engineering fault. A decision on their anticipatory bail is expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

