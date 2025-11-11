Isolation Fuels Teen's Explosive Actions in Jakarta Mosque Attack

An Indonesian teenager, believed to have masterminded last week's bomb attack on a Jakarta high school mosque, built explosive devices at his home. Authorities report that the 17-year-old modeled his actions on extremists he found online, though he has no known connections to any militant groups.

Police describe the boy as a loner captivated by violent content. He remains hospitalized following two surgeries for injuries sustained in the incident, which left him and 95 others wounded. Jakarta Police Director of General Criminal Investigation Iman Imanuddin noted the boy's isolation and lack of outlets for his distress.

The suspect constructed seven bombs using basic materials like batteries and nails, with four detonating. Police recovered additional explosives that failed to ignite. A toy gun inscribed with extremist slogans was also found, yet officials stress no terrorist network ties exist, indicating serious assault charges may be pursued.

