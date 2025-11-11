Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia with at least 20 personnel on board. The cause and exact casualties are unknown. Turkish and Azeri servicemen were among those affected. President Erdogan offered condolences, while investigations continue with international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:56 IST
Tragic Crash: Turkish Military Plane Down in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed on Tuesday in Georgia, resulting in an undetermined number of casualties. The aircraft, carrying at least 20 personnel, encountered the incident shortly after departing from Azerbaijan. Initial evidence from the crash site near the Azerbaijan border shows debris scattered across the area with flames still consuming parts of the aircraft.

Social media footage depicted the plane spiraling before igniting on impact, though this has not been independently verified. President Tayyip Erdogan halted an address in Ankara to express condolences for the loss of life, referring to the personnel as "martyrs." Neither Erdogan nor official sources have provided further details on the crash's cause.

Efforts are underway by Turkish and Georgian authorities to access the remote crash site in Kakheti, where search and rescue operations persist. The U.S. company Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the C-130 Hercules, pledged support for ongoing investigations into the crash. Meanwhile, international condolences continue to pour in for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

