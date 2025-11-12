Russia Responds to Japanese Sanctions with Entry Bans
In retaliation to Japan's sanctions against Russia, Moscow has imposed indefinite entry bans on 30 Japanese individuals, including journalists and a foreign ministry official. This development highlights the escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations since the onset of the Ukraine conflict over three years ago.
Russia has taken a bold step in escalating diplomatic tensions with Japan by imposing entry bans on 30 Japanese citizens. Moscow's decision is a response to Tokyo's recent sanctions against Russia, aimed at condemning its military actions in Ukraine.
The list of those barred includes journalists, academics, and notably, a press official from Japan's Foreign Ministry, Toshihiro Kitamura. The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled these entry restrictions as 'indefinite,' emphasizing the growing chasm between the nations.
Japan's actions, including its cap on Russian seaborne crude, align with Western nations' tactics, further straining relations with Moscow.
