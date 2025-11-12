Left Menu

Russia Responds to Japanese Sanctions with Entry Bans

In retaliation to Japan's sanctions against Russia, Moscow has imposed indefinite entry bans on 30 Japanese individuals, including journalists and a foreign ministry official. This development highlights the escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations since the onset of the Ukraine conflict over three years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:14 IST
Russia Responds to Japanese Sanctions with Entry Bans

Russia has taken a bold step in escalating diplomatic tensions with Japan by imposing entry bans on 30 Japanese citizens. Moscow's decision is a response to Tokyo's recent sanctions against Russia, aimed at condemning its military actions in Ukraine.

The list of those barred includes journalists, academics, and notably, a press official from Japan's Foreign Ministry, Toshihiro Kitamura. The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled these entry restrictions as 'indefinite,' emphasizing the growing chasm between the nations.

Japan's actions, including its cap on Russian seaborne crude, align with Western nations' tactics, further straining relations with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

 United Kingdom
3
France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025