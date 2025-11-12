Left Menu

Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

Activists clashed with security at a United Nations climate conference in Belem, Brazil, attempting to enter the main venue before being repelled. Eyewitnesses, including Fred Almeida, reported the incident, which occurred as attendees exited. The host nation Brazil directed inquiries to the UN, who have yet to comment.

Updated: 12-11-2025 05:37 IST
  • Brazil

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, a group of activists clashed with security during the United Nations climate talks held in Belem, a city situated in the Brazilian Amazon. The activists made a bold attempt to breach the conference's main venue but were ultimately pushed back by security forces.

Eyewitness Fred Almeida, along with other attendees, recounted the chaotic scene as it unfolded late in the day. Crowds were in the process of exiting the building when the confrontation erupted, leaving many uncertain whether any injuries occurred during the push.

Inside, Associated Press journalists observed a robust line of security personnel preventing any unauthorized entries. Despite the palpable tension, host nation Brazil referred all inquiries to the United Nations, which has not yet provided any statement regarding the incident.

